Actress Kristen Dunst
Kirsten Dunst had 'Anxiety' before Walk of Fame ceremony

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actress Kristen Dunst opened up about the anxiety she had ahead of her Walk of Fame ceremony on talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' saying, "I had a week of anxiety" before the ceremony.
"I'd wake up and I could barely eat. I just get nervous," said Dunst, adding, "I hate public speaking," People quoted the actress.
Dunst was accompanied by her fiance Jesse Plemmons, their 1-year-old son Ennis, and her good friend, director Sofia Coppola to the ceremony.
"It was me, Jesse, and Sofia Coppola. We all hate public speaking so it was the worst people to ask, of all time, to talk," Dunst said. "[We were] all terrified speakers."
The actress described the event as an emotional one, saying she began crying when she saw her publicist.
"It's all your friends and family and it's this big historical thing but also, it's really hot, there are choppers above our head and tourists walking by," she said.
Taking to the podium during the ceremony to shower praises upon his fiancee, Plemmons said he "couldn't be any prouder" of her than he was in that moment and pointing out the "humanity and strength and vulnerability" she brings to her roles.
The couple started dating in 2016 after working together on 'Fargo'. (ANI)

