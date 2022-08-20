Kissing Booth fame Jacob Elordi reportedly not with Olivia Giannulli anymore

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): 'Kissing Booth' fame Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly called it quits after a few months of dating.

According to Page Six, sources close to US Weekly have confirmed that "the pair enjoyed spending time together, but ultimately didn't want to be tied down to one another".

Page Six further reported that Olivia Jade Giannulli is now "single and having fun" and "living it up" with her friends. Jacob Elordi, on the other hand, is "completely focused" on continuing to build his acting career.

Sources have said that "he's not looking for a serious relationship at the moment," adding that the couple "hung out earlier this summer" but are currently "not dating."

Jacob and Olivia were first spotted together in late 2021 when they were snapped grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.



By May 2022, the two were spotted strolling Elordi's pet dog Layla in LA's Silver Lake area. Olivia was pictured leaving Jacob's house in sweatpants with an overnight bag the same week.

Before dating Olivia, Jacob was formerly linked to model Kaia Gerber, but she is now dating 'Elvis' actor Austin Butler. Meanwhile, Olivia split from ex-beau Jackson Guthy in August 2021.

On the work front, Jacob Elordi was last seen playing Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria'. He was also recently seen in the film 'Deep Water' alongside Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas.

He will soon be seen in Jeffrey Darling's 'He Went that Way' alongside Patrick J. Adams and Zachary Quinto. He will also be seen in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' alongside Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan.

Olivia, on the other hand, is a YouTuber and an Instagram influencer. (ANI)

