Kit Harington emotional over fundraiser started in his honour by 'GoT' fans

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Kit Harington made a donation to the UK's Royal Mencap Society on Wednesday after the fans of the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' raised funds for the organisation, which works for people with learning disabilities.
The fans rallied together to raise funds for the charity amid the actor's mental health treatment, reported US Weekly.
Moved by the effort put by his fans, the actor along with the donation, wrote a heartfelt note thanking everyone.
"To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you. This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive, how generous of all of you," Harington wrote along with his nearly USD 10,000 contribution.
"Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause. With love and respect from beyond the wall...Kit x," Harington added.
'GoT' fans first started the fundraiser via JustGiving.com earlier this month when it was revealed that the 32-year-old star had entered a wellness treatment for battling personal issues.
"Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow. He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screen-time we had with him," a description for the fundraiser read.
The fans thanked the actor for his efforts and skills that he put into playing the character of Jon Snow in the show.
"This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we're incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy. To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives," the description continued.
The star's pledge took the fundraiser from 85 per cent to 100 per cent, completing the goal.
US Weekly revealed last month that Harington's wife, Rose Leslie, encouraged him to seek help for his personal issues.
"Kit went to treatment for Rose. He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools," an insider told the outlet.
The insider added that Rose is "so supportive of" her husband and "had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now."
A second source explained that Harington had been dealing with the issues for quite some time.
"Kit was in a very bad place, mentally, for years before seeking treatment. Kit was always in his head about everything and it gave him a lot of anxiety," the source said.
The source noted that after the final season of 'GoT' wrapped filming, Harington had "a moment to breathe" and "look at his life and unhealthy choices." (ANI)

