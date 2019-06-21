Kit Harington
Kit Harington

Kit Harington returns home after treatment at wellness facility

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:10 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): Actor Kit Harington is back home in London after undergoing treatment at a wellness facility.
The 'Game of Thrones' star was spotted walking around the city recently, and he looked healthier and happier, reported E! News.
To brave the summer heat, he was dressed in a pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt. According to a source, the 32-year-old actor left the treatment centre about a week ago and is back home.
The source also shared that staying at the centre was a "positive experience" for Harington and he is "feeling hopeful" now.
"He's feeling a bit better and forging ahead. It was a positive experience for him to get away and be able to recharge without the day to day stressors and outside influences. He got some clarity and is feeling hopeful," the source said.
The source also noted that during his time at the wellness centre "he learned a lot about himself and is very focused on feeling better."
Returning to his place has also made the star "happy" and the source said that he is ready "to get back to life." For the moment, the insider shared, "He's taking small steps and living one day at a time."
It's been almost three weeks since Harington had checked into a treatment centre to get some much-needed R&R following the end of 'GoT'.
"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," his representative confirmed at that time.
A source later told E! News that the conclusion of the show affected the actor. He was dealing with feelings of grief and sadness.
"He has felt lost since the show ended. It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair," a source explained.
His role in the HBO series was, "everything to him." The source said that Harington struggled with finding "who he is and what is next" for him in his career.
His desire to move on and the difficulty of coping is what ultimately led him to seek help in the small town of Connecticut, according to the source.
"He just needed to go away and deal with things in a peaceful and private place," the source said.
His wife, Rose Leslie, also played a huge role in helping the actor. An insider told E! News, "She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better."
The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this month.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded on 19th May. Harington was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011. (ANI)

