KJ Apa, Britt Robertson get cozy at Comic-Con party

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): New romance brewing? 'Riverdale' fame actor KJ Apa was seen getting cozy and showing some PDA with 'The Longest Ride' actor Britt Robertson at Comic-Con party in San Diego over the weekend.

The pair was spotted holding hands throughout Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party. Apa was also captured with his arm wrapped around Robertson's waist, reported People.

The duo was also seen sharing a kiss and hanging out with Apa's 'Riverdale' co-stars. Apa and Robertson previously appeared together in the 2017 film 'A Dog's Purpose'.

They are currently both set to star in the upcoming movie 'I Still Believe', the real-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.

Robertson was recently linked to actor Graham Rogers. The two were last pictured in a December Instagram post where they posed happily at the beach. Prior to Rogers, Robertson dated 'Teen Wolf' star Dylan O'Brien from 2012 until the pair split in late 2018. The former couple met on the set of their 2012 film 'The First Time'.

Meanwhile, Apa has not been publicly linked to anyone following his rise to stardom after starring in 'Riverdale'. In 2017, he told Cosmopolitan, as cited by People, that he wasn't in a rush to find a girlfriend.

"I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now," he said.

"The thing is, I don't think it matters whether you're looking for a relationship or not. It's not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives," Apa told Seventeen, as cited by People.

Many of Apa's 'Riverdale' co-stars are in relationships with fellow cast members of the hit CW show.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play love interests in the series, have been dating for over a year, though they remain tight-lipped about their relationship. Meanwhile, stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirmed their romance in October. (ANI)

