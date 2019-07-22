Britt Robertson and KJ Apa
Britt Robertson and KJ Apa

KJ Apa, Britt Robertson get cozy at Comic-Con party

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): New romance brewing? 'Riverdale' fame actor KJ Apa was seen getting cozy and showing some PDA with 'The Longest Ride' actor Britt Robertson at Comic-Con party in San Diego over the weekend.
The pair was spotted holding hands throughout Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party. Apa was also captured with his arm wrapped around Robertson's waist, reported People.
The duo was also seen sharing a kiss and hanging out with Apa's 'Riverdale' co-stars. Apa and Robertson previously appeared together in the 2017 film 'A Dog's Purpose'.
They are currently both set to star in the upcoming movie 'I Still Believe', the real-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.
Robertson was recently linked to actor Graham Rogers. The two were last pictured in a December Instagram post where they posed happily at the beach. Prior to Rogers, Robertson dated 'Teen Wolf' star Dylan O'Brien from 2012 until the pair split in late 2018. The former couple met on the set of their 2012 film 'The First Time'.
Meanwhile, Apa has not been publicly linked to anyone following his rise to stardom after starring in 'Riverdale'. In 2017, he told Cosmopolitan, as cited by People, that he wasn't in a rush to find a girlfriend.
"I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now," he said.
"The thing is, I don't think it matters whether you're looking for a relationship or not. It's not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives," Apa told Seventeen, as cited by People.
Many of Apa's 'Riverdale' co-stars are in relationships with fellow cast members of the hit CW show.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play love interests in the series, have been dating for over a year, though they remain tight-lipped about their relationship. Meanwhile, stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirmed their romance in October. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:46 IST

Miranda Lambert spends quality time with husband Brendan...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American singer-songwriter and newlywed Miranda Lambert is enjoying her time with husband Brendan McLoughlin on a short trip to Lake Tahoe in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:35 IST

B-Town praises ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2 launch

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): With the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, many Bollywood celebrities stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their achievement. Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:23 IST

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' hits a century, mints Rs. 100.58 crore

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', which opened to mixed reviews, continued its winning streak at the box office and entered the Rs. 100 club in 10 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:58 IST

Nicole Kidman "would love" to do season 3 of 'Big Little Lies'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): The second season of 'Big Little Lies' came to an end today and while fans are reeling over the conclusion of the Emmy-winning HBO show, actor Nicole Kidman recently hinted at a possibility of a season three.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

'Big Little Lies' season 2 finale leaves fans emotional

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama 'Big Little Lies' came to an end on Sunday, leaving fans delighted and divided over how the show concluded.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:54 IST

Lili Reinhart says filming 'Riverdale', 'Hustlers'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actress Lili Reinhart on Sunday spoke about what it felt like to film 'Riverdale' and 'Hustlers' at the same time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan chills on yacht in Maldives

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Looks like actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a great time vacationing in Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:32 IST

Cardi B gets husband name inked on back of her thigh

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B knows how to shower love on her husband, Kiari Kendrell Cephus! She got her husband's popular name, Offset, tattooed on her leg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:24 IST

'The Lion King' records massive box-office opening, crosses 50...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is ruling the box-office with a stunning box-office collection in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Marvel's 'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu campaigned for superhero role...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actor Simu Liu, who will play the lead role in Marvel's very first Asian superhero film 'Shang Chi', quite literally campaigned himself into the cinematic universe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:40 IST

Cast of 'Sacred Games' goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): As fans eagerly await the second season of 'Sacred Games', Netflix on Monday presented the entire cast for the first time in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish avatar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:09 IST

Camila Cabello speaks about her struggle with anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): We all suffer from anxiety and stars are no stranger to it. Opening up about how she overcame anxiety, singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello, shared an inspiring post.

Read More
iocl