KK's daughter Taamara shares throwback pictures as she remembers her dad on Father's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Father's Day, late singer KK's daughter Taamara penned an emotional note along with some throwback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she posted some childhood pictures which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna.

In the first picture, KK is seen giving a ride to young Taamara and Nakul. The trio smiles as they posed for the camera. KK has sported a red T-shirt and blue pants while Taamara and Nakul opted for casuals.



In one of the pictures, Tamaara sat on KK's lap as she kept her fingers on a keyboard.



In the last picture, KK was seen giving Taamara something as they stood near a river.





She captioned the post with a long note which read, "I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad."

She added, "You were the cutest most loving dad, who'd come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles. I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand. You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you're gone, none of it feels real.But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength."

"Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we're gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did.

Happy Father's Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe. Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you're here with us," she concluded.

Singer Akriti Kakkar reacted to the post and wrote, "How many ever times I met him, he so proudly shared your music with me and told me "sunn na kitna achha music banati hai, she's soooo talented, my daughter" nothing anyone says is going to fill the void but love and memories and lessons from times you spent together. Sending all my love to you Taamara. KK forever,"

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. (ANI)

