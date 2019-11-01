Poster of the film ( Image courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of the film ( Image courtesy: Twitter)

'Knives Out' to hit theatres in India on November 29

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): The release date of the multi-starrer affair 'Knives Out', starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans among many others, has been declared -- November 29.
The movie has all the key elements -- thrill, drama, humour, and suspense -- and promises to be a murder mystery. The movie is being produced under the banner of Lionsgate.
Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the movie along with the poster.
While sharing the poster, the film critic mentioned that along with the huge star cast including Daniel Craig and Chris Evans ... The global content platform 'Lionsgate' is set to release the movie 'Knives Out' on November 29 in India.

The poster shows Daniel Craig standing with several knives pointing at him. It mentions that Craig would be seen playing the role of a renowned investigator.
Craig's character attempts to uncover the truth behind the untimely death of the famous crime novelist. He questions everyone from Thrombey's dysfunctional family members to his loyal staff. The trailer of the movie was released on July 3.
The trailer just proves that actors can shed their most identifiable roles -- even when they're known for playing James Bond and Captain America. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:42 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr gets summoned for new sex abuse charges

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Cuba Gooding Jr. was called before the court yesterday on new charges related to a third alleged sex abuse victim.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

B-Town showers wishes on Ishaan Khatter on his 24th birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): As newbie Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, a few celebrities showered love on the birthday boy, who won hearts with his acting skills in 'Dhadak.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:02 IST

Anushka Sharma posts lovey-dovey snaps with Virat Kohli

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Anushka Sharma shared a few lovely dovey pictures with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram, a day after she hit back at trolls accusing her of receiving preferential treatment from the Indian cricket team selection committee team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:16 IST

Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans calls it quits with husband David Eason

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): 'Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans announced her decision to file for divorce from estranged husband David Eason after two years of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:28 IST

Shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' begins

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): After creating a buzz among fans with the high-octane trailer of 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan is now stepping into the shoes of a new character as the shooting for his next outing 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has commenced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:45 IST

Ayushmann Khurana reminisces 'eleven years with Tahira Kashyap'...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurana shared a picture of his wife Tahira Kashyap on social media on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary, and captioned: "Eleven years with this beautiful girl."

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:38 IST

This song from 'Bala' will touch your heart

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): This soulful number from Ayushmann Khurrana film 'Bala' will touch your heart. The Song 'Pyaar Toh Tha' was launched on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:31 IST

Casey Affleck to star in thriller 'Every Breath You Take'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): 'Interstellar' star Casey Affleck has been roped in for an upcoming thrilling outing 'Every Breath You Take'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:28 IST

Here's Priyanka Chopra's first clip from 'Frozen 2'

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): If you have been waiting to hear the Chopra sisters in 'Frozen 2', here's Priyanka to calm the curious fans with a clip from her upcoming outing!

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:11 IST

'Friends' coming to theaters with all Thanksgiving episodes

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Here's good news for all the 'Friends' Fans - they will now be able to watch all the show's Thanksgiving episodes in movie theatres.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:08 IST

Yami Gautam shuts trolls, says 'Bala' is about 'loving oneself'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At a time when co-stars are judged and compared on the basis of work, outfits and what not; Yami Gautam went the other way to support her 'Bala' co-actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

Shahid Kapoor starts prep for 'Jersey' Hindi remake

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): After showing his mad-in-love side in 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor has begun preparations to turn into a cricketer for the upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey'.

Read More
iocl