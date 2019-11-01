'Knives Out' to hit theatres in India on November 29

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): The release date of the multi-starrer affair 'Knives Out', starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans among many others, has been declared -- November 29.

The movie has all the key elements -- thrill, drama, humour, and suspense -- and promises to be a murder mystery. The movie is being produced under the banner of Lionsgate.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the movie along with the poster.

While sharing the poster, the film critic mentioned that along with the huge star cast including Daniel Craig and Chris Evans ... The global content platform 'Lionsgate' is set to release the movie 'Knives Out' on November 29 in India.



The poster shows Daniel Craig standing with several knives pointing at him. It mentions that Craig would be seen playing the role of a renowned investigator.

Craig's character attempts to uncover the truth behind the untimely death of the famous crime novelist. He questions everyone from Thrombey's dysfunctional family members to his loyal staff. The trailer of the movie was released on July 3.

The trailer just proves that actors can shed their most identifiable roles -- even when they're known for playing James Bond and Captain America. (ANI)

