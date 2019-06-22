Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa welcomes baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Sportsperson-turned-filmmaker Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine welcomed their fourth daughter on Thursday.

According to Page Six, the proud parents have named the little bundle of joy Capri Kobe Bryant.

"Our baby girl is here!!! So thankful for our newest baby blessing."

The mother of four also added that she will nickname the newbie as Koko.

The 40-year-old filmmaker also shared his excitement on social media. "We are beyond excited that our baby girl 'Koko' has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed," he wrote.



The couple, who got hitched in 2001, announced in January this year on Instagram that they were expecting another daughter.

"Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia (16), Gianna (13) and Bianka (2)."

Even with four kids, the former athlete hinted that the couple might want to try for a boy as well.

"Extra, think [Vanessa] wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls -- I'm super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama's boy forever -- that sort of thing. We'll see if I can deliver, I don't know," he wrote in March. (ANI)

