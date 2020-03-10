Kourtney Kardashian reveals what it's like raising kids in public eye

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 10 (ANI): American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is tuning out the negative energy in her life as she opened up about how she deals with opinions online and outspoken critics of her parenting style in a new interview.

As someone who's part of one of the most infamous reality TV families ever, it's no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star has had to deal with her share of online trolls.

"I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy," Kourtney told the outlet. "Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it... but I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad," Kourtney told the outlet.

According to People magazine, the Poosh founder spoke with beauty and skincare brand Rose Inc. about going from anonymity to having over 87 million followers on Instagram, becoming a household name, her latest business venture Poosh, her evolving perspective on beauty and wellness, and the worst part raising her kids in the public eye.

Kourtney admitted the worst thing for her to deal with is when people she doesn't know give her criticism and unsolicited parenting advice about raising her kids.

"No one knows my kids better than me. I've got this, I'm good, thanks," Kardashian said.

When asked what's something she will never apologize for in her life, the mother of three replied "Kissing my kids on the lips."

The star shares sons Mason, and Reign, daughter Penelope, with ex Scott Disick. (ANI)

