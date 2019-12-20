Kris Jenner has a doppelganger at home!

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 20 (ANI): Kris Jenner has her own wax figure at home, her daughter Kim Kardashian West revealed on Instagram.

In the video, Kim showed her followers an identical wax replica of her mother, decked up in a Dolce and Gabbana suit.

The 39-year-old Kardashian said in the video, "My mom was given a wax-figure by the museum to sit at her bar." "But you guys don't know how it looks real."

According to Fox News, West later in the video pointed out that everything on the face, right down to the hairline, and freckles, is strikingly similar to the subject. "I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is," said Kim.



Jenner also posted a video of Kim, who saw the wax figure for the first time and joked, "It's so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you."

She also shared a video of model Chrissy Teigen who just sat and stared at the wax figure in awe.

"Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly. She's staring at me like it's me, but it's not even me," said Kris. (ANI)







