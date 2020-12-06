Kris Jenner wishes 'angel boy' grandson on his 5th birthday

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): As her grandson turned five on Saturday (local time), American Media personality Kris Jenner extended an adorable birthday wish on Instagram with a heart-warming note for him.

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for her grandson Saint. Earlier, Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish her son. In the post, she revealed a ritual that she does on every birthday of her kids, i.e.- asking questions about life to her children and records them on a video camera - to show it to them when they grow up.

The first snap posted by Kris featured in the post shows the star hugging Saint as they both share a moment of laughter, while the second and third posts puts on display endearing photos of a grandson as he radiantly smiles for the camera.

The 65-year-old star shared throwback pictures chronicling the early days of the toddler. The last picture is a never seen before pictures featuring the father-son bond between Saint and Kanye West.

Jenner penned the birthday note alongside the post, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredibly sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!"



"I can't believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude,"

"You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can't wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine. You are my sunshine. I love you! Lovey xoxo"

Kris Jenner has six children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, and is a grandmother of ten children. Three from Kourtney, four from Kim, and one each from Khloe, Kylie, and Rob. (ANI)

