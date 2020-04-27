Kristen Bell records Dax Shepard performing 'surgery' on himself during COVID-19 lockdown

Washington D.C. [USA], April 27 (ANI): It seems like self-isolating has people turning to their own devices for everything -- even surgery.

American actor Dax Shepard, after recently injuring his arm, chose to remove pins from his hand while his wife, Kristen Bell, recorded the ordeal. Bell took to Instagram and shared the video of her 45-year-old husband.

The clip featured Shepard, who was apparently on the phone with his doctor as he reached out to his cast and removed a clean pin. He said in the video, "Alright, I'm going to commence the procedure. Oh, yep, that feels weird."

The 'CHIPs' star then removed the full pin from his hand as he cheered and Bell gasped. He told the doctor, "It's out, It's out, there's no blood spurting anywhere. I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm going to add pin removal to my resume now."

As Shepard said, there was no blood from removing the pin, which came out quickly, easily and cleanly.

After this, the actor joked, "Am I the worst patient you've ever had? I'm texting you nonstop, now I'm pulling pins out you put in."



'Frozen' star Bell shared the video on Friday, writing, "We're on the day 'I can do my own surgery' of quarantine," in the caption.

Fans were quick to react to the video posted on the photo-sharing platform. One of the fans wrote, "I love the girls "is it@covered in blood??" Haha."

Another described how she felt while watching the video, "I'm gagging so hard. And my bones feel like they're imploding and exploding at the same time so..."

One termed Shepard as an armpin expert and commented, "He's an armpin expert!!"(ANI)

