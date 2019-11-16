Kristen Bell warned kids against revealing Frozen 2 secrets

Washington DC [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): American actress Kristen Bell admitted that she shared the secret of "Frozen 2" spoilers with her kids ahead of the release but warned them that their teeth would fall out if they revealed to anyone.

In an interview on Wednesday (local time), with co-star actor Idina Menzel, Bell, who voices Anna in the Disney animated film, revealed that she decided to tell daughters 6-year-old Lincoln, and 4-year-old Delta Bell, spoilers for the film before realising she was in breach of contract, reported People magazine.

The 39-year-old actor recalled, "I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom."

Bell goes on to add that her kids were excited and then it occurred that she was in breach of the contract and confessed that she 's thankful now that, "it's out that I can no longer get sued by Disney, because I said to them it's very important that you not tell anyone at school."

In order to try and help boost her kids to keep the plot of ' Frozen 2 ' a secret, Bell added that she warned them "all of your teeth are gonna fall out" if they spilled the beans.

"That's really good parenting," Menzel, who voices Ana's sister Elsa, quipped.

Fortunately, her daughters didn't seem to take the threat seriously.

As per the 'Forgetting Sarah' star, her kids brushed it off, Bell explained. "I think they were like, 'Yeah, right.' And then they saw the smile on my face and I was like, 'no they are, they're all going to fall out.' "

In early October, Bell spoke about how "excited" her two daughters are to see the new movie.

The 'Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical' star, confessed that she's been singing the songs from the movie for them from a couple of years now because she's been working on it for two and a half years."

She said, "They are very excited even though they know everything that happens," 'the Veronica Mars' star added. "They were not as into 'Frozen' one, they were only into Elsa and Anna because their friends were, but I think they're going to be into 'Frozen 2'."(ANI)

