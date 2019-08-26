Actress Kristen Bell
Actress Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's kids 'know everything' about 'Frozen 2'

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Actress Kristen Bell who is playing Anna in upcoming musical fantasy 'Frozen 2,' revealed that her kids already know everything about the film which is slated to hit theatres on November 22.
Speaking to E! News at Disney's D23 Expo, the actress said that while her daughters know all about the film, they promised to not reveal secrets about 'Frozen 2.'
"I did explain to my kids that they can't talk about it," she said.
"I was singing the songs to them very early on and thank god their words are still muddled when they're singing, which has saved me a couple of times when they've gone full voice with a new hit from Frozen 2 in the middle of the living room," she continued.
"I'm like, 'Oh, oh, don't.' I had to explain to them they couldn't really talk about it, this had to be a secret," she added.
The 39-year-old actress revealed that her daughters know nearly everything about the upcoming Disney film. "I have told them the entire plotline," she revealed.
'Frozen 2,' the sequel of the Oscar-winning 2013 film is about ice queen Elsa reuniting with sister Anna and her good friend Kristoff.
Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) have once again lent their voice to the film.
Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are returning for the sequel.
Disney's original 2013 film 'Frozen' bagged Oscars for the best-animated feature and best original song for 'Let It Go'. In 2018, the film was also launched as a live musical on Broadway. (ANI)

