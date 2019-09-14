Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart believes #MeToo movement changed Hollywood industry

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart, who was often asked to keep her same-sex relationship under wraps in the past, believes that a lot has changed after the #MeToo movement.
The 29-year old and the only actor to have ever won a Cesar award, the country's equivalent of the Oscar, said that while the #MeToo movement has changed Hollywood practically overnight, we should acknowledge the differences between the genders and create new opportunities.
"This whole thing of, if we are all equal then why can't we be open about everything? Because we are not the same - men and women are not the same, like the way we communicate, our strengths are different - so to not acknowledge that distinction accordingly, mutually, to each other, it just makes for bad work."
But she gives a side-eye to those that say it's gone too far, too fast: "It's really clear when people balk at the #MeToo movement that they probably have done something that they are feeling a little guilty about," she cautioned.
The 'Twilight' star who warned by studio execs to keep her same-sex relationships under wraps in the past so she could score bigger roles, said she "wears her causes," counting gender equality among them. "But I'm not necessarily standing on a soap box screaming about it," she said.
The actor credited the activism in her with that of her latest film on '60s movie star Jean Seberg. She said that she felt compelled to tell the story of how Jean worked with civil rights groups and was subsequently spied on and harassed by J. Edgar Hoover's FBI, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
"She was really impulsive, idealistic, naive at times but always really well-intentioned," Stewart said of Seberg getting involved with the Black Panthers. "I felt like vindicating her and sort of validating her." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:46 IST

James Corden calls out Bill Maher for his remark over fat-shaming

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): American television host James Corden recently lashed out at 'Real Time' show host Bill Maher over his recent remarks cheering fat-shaming.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:46 IST

Did Zaira Wasim miss premier of 'The Sky is Pink' at TIFF?

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Zaira Wasim seems to have given the premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival a miss.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:48 IST

'Dream Girl' first day collection: Ayushmann starrer witnesses a...

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film 'Dream Girl' witnessed a heroic start at the box office as it minted Rs 10.05 crores on the first day of its release and emerged as the actor's biggest opener till date.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Many Hollywood biggies support Rihanna's charity event

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): It was a remarkable evening for singer Rihanna when scores of Hollywood A-listers came out to show support at Fifth Annual Diamond Ball, held at New York's Cipriani Wall Street, profiting the superstar's Clara Lionel Foundation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Here's how Tahira made husband Ayushmann's birthday special

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who has been delivering back-to-back hits lately, got a special gift from wife Tahira Kashyap on his birthday today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:11 IST

TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra redefines grace in magical frill gown

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra made the grand return to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival by slaying with her looks on the red carpet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:32 IST

Sam Smith announces 'they/them' as preferred pronouns

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sam Smith now wishes to be identified as genderqueer and non-binary by asking to be referred by "they or them" pronouns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:57 IST

Netizens congratulate Sanoj Raj for becoming first crorepati of KBC 11

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI):  IAS-aspirant Sanoj Raj effortlessly became the first participant to win One crore at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' ongoing season 11 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:19 IST

Oscars: Poland selects 'Corpus Christi' for International...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Poland has selected Jan Komasa's gripping religious drama 'Corpus Christi' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:50 IST

Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14-days in prison over college...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:43 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop faces criticism over social media post

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While things are pretty sorted on the personal front for actor Gwyneth Paltrow her lifestyle brand Goop facing troubles once again.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:22 IST

Johnny Depp declines ex Amber Heard's demand for substance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp, who was recently found defending his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior has refused to turn over records related to his arrests and drug and alcohol treatment to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Read More
iocl