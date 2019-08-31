Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart confesses feeling presence of late Jean Seberg during filming biopic

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:28 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart, who is all set to portray the role of late actor Jean Seberg in her biopic, confessed that she felt the presence of the actor who died by suicide in 1979 after a long struggle with depression, on the films scary set.
"Whenever you do a movie about a real person -- especially if they're no longer living -- [it feels] like that thing where, if someone passes away, you wonder if they can see you pick your nose or something.... You wonder: Are they overlooking? I just played Jean Seberg, and [I would feel it] every single time there was a cat that would run through the frame!" she said while talking about the production's vibe, as per Entertainment Weekly.
"I always wondered if we were doing things right.... In this weird fantasy world, I became so close to her in my own little psyche of making this movie. If she [would've been able to] walk into a room, I would [feel] like a sister, or if someone said a bad word about her I'd [defend her] like, 'Hey! She existed!" like I knew her. Anything that would happen on set that was a little eerie, I always attributed it to her," she added.
The actor who tried really hard to fit into the shoes of the character chopped off her hair like a pixie and transformed herself for the biopic which garnered her much appreciation from people.
The 29-year-old actor is cast by director Benedict Andrews for the political thriller, which chronicles the life of Seberg and also tracks the performer's support for the Black Panther Party and her relationship with civil rights activist (and cousin of Malcolm X), Hakim Jamal, throughout the late 1960s, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The film also won praises from the people and critics during its world-premiere screening on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.
"Stewart is off the charts, though that's hardly a surprise. She's among the greatest actresses of our day, though to call her 'great' does a disservice to her subtlety -- maybe it's better to call her the master of the small gesture," film critic Stephanie Zacharek wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lessons to Constance Wu in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is believed to have given lessons in pole-dancing to co-star Constance Wu for the upcoming film 'Hustlers.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:14 IST

Katy Perry's pooch stars in 'Small Talk' music video

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has chosen a rather special one to star in her 'Small Talk' music video and it is none other than her dog Nugget.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:42 IST

Anupam Kher shakes a leg at Jonas Brothers' concert in New York

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher was seen shaking a leg during the concert of 'Happiness Begins' tour of the Jonas Brothers in New York and he also extended thanks to Priyanka Chopra for the invitation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Kyle Richards to return as Lindsey for 'Halloween Kills'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming 'Halloween Kills.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's daughters pose for a perfect picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While it is known that Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were friends, their daughters seem to have a good relationship too, going by their social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:37 IST

Dior perfume ad featuring Johnny Depp sparks outrage on social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior is facing backlash on social media after it rolled out the advertisement for its new fragrance which features Johnny Depp and imagery related to the Native American culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:34 IST

Meghan Markle to make her maiden visit to Balmoral

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to make her first visit to Balmoral next week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:34 IST

Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American pop singer Britney Spears bids adieu to her long traces and opted a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.

Read More
iocl