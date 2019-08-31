Kristen Stewart confesses feeling presence of late Jean Seberg during filming biopic

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart, who is all set to portray the role of late actor Jean Seberg in her biopic, confessed that she felt the presence of the actor who died by suicide in 1979 after a long struggle with depression, on the films scary set.

"Whenever you do a movie about a real person -- especially if they're no longer living -- [it feels] like that thing where, if someone passes away, you wonder if they can see you pick your nose or something.... You wonder: Are they overlooking? I just played Jean Seberg, and [I would feel it] every single time there was a cat that would run through the frame!" she said while talking about the production's vibe, as per Entertainment Weekly.

"I always wondered if we were doing things right.... In this weird fantasy world, I became so close to her in my own little psyche of making this movie. If she [would've been able to] walk into a room, I would [feel] like a sister, or if someone said a bad word about her I'd [defend her] like, 'Hey! She existed!" like I knew her. Anything that would happen on set that was a little eerie, I always attributed it to her," she added.

The actor who tried really hard to fit into the shoes of the character chopped off her hair like a pixie and transformed herself for the biopic which garnered her much appreciation from people.

The 29-year-old actor is cast by director Benedict Andrews for the political thriller, which chronicles the life of Seberg and also tracks the performer's support for the Black Panther Party and her relationship with civil rights activist (and cousin of Malcolm X), Hakim Jamal, throughout the late 1960s, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The film also won praises from the people and critics during its world-premiere screening on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

"Stewart is off the charts, though that's hardly a surprise. She's among the greatest actresses of our day, though to call her 'great' does a disservice to her subtlety -- maybe it's better to call her the master of the small gesture," film critic Stephanie Zacharek wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

