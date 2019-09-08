Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart feels Robert Pattinson is the 'only guy' who could play Batman

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Even years after their break up, actor Kristen Stewart has no hard feelings for her ex Robert Pattinson and feels that he is the "only guy" who could play the role of Batman.
While promoting her upcoming movie 'Seberg' at the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart was all praise for her 'Twilight' co-star Pattinson, reported Variety.
On the red carpet, Stewart was asked how she felt about her ex-boyfriend's new role as Batman and she had only positive things to say.
"I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she told Variety.
"I'm so happy for him. It's crazy. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' It's awesome," she added.
Stewart also agreed that Pattinson has the "perfect cheekbones" to play the crime-fighting, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne.
On being asked if the two exes could reunite in the upcoming 'The Batman' or another superhero flick, Stewart said, "I'm down. I'm definitely not turning that down."
Filmmaker Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the 'Planet of the Apes' franchise, is set to direct the trilogy of 'Batman' films starring Pattinson. Ben Affleck was the last actor to play the caped crusader on the big screen in 2016's 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.
The first in the trilogy, 'The Batman', starring Pattinson is expected to be released in June 2021.
Stewart and Pattinson, who co-starred in the insanely popular 'Twilight' series, developed a loyal following, and fans were not only fascinated by the duo's on-screen chemistry but also Stewart's off-screen romance with Pattinson.
The two dated for four years before parting ways in July 2012 after Us Weekly published photos of Stewart kissing 'Snow White' director Rupert Sanders. The former couple briefly reconciled, but ultimately split in 2013.
Since then, Stewart has dated musician St. Vincent, singer Stephanie "Soko" Sokolinski and Stella Maxwell. Stewart is currently rumoured to be dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.
On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Underwater', 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Happiest Season'. Meanwhile, Pattinson will be next seen in upcoming movies 'The King' and 'The Lighthouse'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Oscars: Nepal selects 'Bulbul' for International Feature Film category

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has selected 'Bulbul' as its entry for the Oscars' International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:30 IST

'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' took home the Golden Lion Award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, from a jury headed by Argentine auteur Lucrecia Martel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:00 IST

Tiffany Haddish reveals Kevin Hart is 'already walking' after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery after a car crash on Sunday that left him with major back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Here's how Joe Jonas showed admiration for Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Joe Jonas chose a very interesting choice of outfit while attending the U.S. Open with brother Nick Jonas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals one of her movie scenes made Nick Jonas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she moved her husband Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they tied the knot last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:22 IST

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:28 IST

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the artist in the sweetest possible way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:40 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'drifted apart' before...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might be everyone's favourite couple right now, but they almost 'drifted apart' before collaborating on their hit song 'Senorita'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry at MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border at a recent concert in Toronto.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:15 IST

Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:59 IST

Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:36 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

Read More
iocl