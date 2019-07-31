Actor Kristen Stewart
Actor Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart opens up about having conversation with ghosts

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): While appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's September edition, American actor Kristen Stewart has made a shocking revelation that she can see ghosts.
According to People, during an interview for the cover, she renumerates her time spent on the sets of paranormal 2016 movie 'Personal Shopper'.
In the movie, the actor played a medium whose twin brother dies and she is asked to search for his spirit.
Unable to find him, she then starts receiving mysterious texts from an unknown source.
And the subject wasn't totally alien to the actor.
"I talk to them," the 29-year-old actor said of ghosts.
"If I'm in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I'm in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, 'No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.' Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time," she added.
Stewart will next be seen in 'Charlie's Angels reboot' along with 'Aladdin' star Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska.
The trio was put together by writer-director Elizabeth Banks, who wanted a lead star with a unique blend of talent.
Banks, who directed, produced and wrote the film's screenplay, recently told People that she has found all of that in Stewart.
"She's a world-famous beauty, a style icon, but I think what she's most known for is living authentically. Just being herself all the time," said Banks.
"I felt that I could surprise audiences with a Kristen performance. And I think that people will be delighted by just how much fun she's having in this movie." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:46 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt enjoy spa session in L.A

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Newly-married couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted looking relaxed after enjoying a spa day together in L.A.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:43 IST

Banana row: FHRAI clarifies stance, says Marriott's conduct not illegal

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), July 30 (ANI): In a recent incident where Bollywood star Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at JW Marriott hotel in Chandigarh, the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants of India (FHRAI) on Tuesday clarified that the hotel has not done anything illegal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:19 IST

Stockholm brawl: A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky who has been charged with assault following a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30, pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Swedish court on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:01 IST

David Foster's documentary to premiere at Toronto Film Fest 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Canadian musician David Foster's documentary titled 'David Foster: Off the Record' will premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:53 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Maharashtra CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax free

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As Maharashtra cabinet made Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax-free on Tuesday, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:16 IST

Lilly Singh reveals piece of advice from Dwayne Johnson before...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh who is all set to start her late-night show 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh,' gets an interesting piece of advice from actor-wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:53 IST

Meghan Markle faces backlash over British Vogue collaboration

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who recently collaborated with British Vogue to unveil the September issue of the magazine, is still facing criticism.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:41 IST

Kelly Rowland opens up about maintaining work-life balance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland, whose career is taking an upsurge, opened up about balancing musical career and family life, which, the singer says, is still challenging.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:55 IST

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hot lip lock sets fire in the ocean

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): It can't get hotter than this! Singer Shawn Mendes and his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted locking lips in Miami.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:50 IST

Here are few Hollywood A-listers who will show up at Global...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): The eighth annual Global Citizen Festival is around the corner and some of the Hollywood's A-listers are already making headlines.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:51 IST

'Super 30' exempted from SGST in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt 'Super 30' from the state goods and services tax (SGST).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:46 IST

'Enni Soni' teaser from 'Saaho' out now!

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The teaser of song 'Enni Soni' from movie 'Saaho' was released today.

Read More
iocl