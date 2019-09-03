Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart opens up about sexuality, reveals advice given to bag 'Marvel movie'

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): When it comes to an individual's sexuality, not only common folks but actors are also preached upon and subjected to hate. Actor Kristen Stewart who rose to fame with the 'Twilight' series opened up about her sexuality, relationships and how she was given a piece of advice to land a role in a "Marvel movie."
Stewart while describing her time post break up with her 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson, she asserted that all she wants to do now is "enjoy life".
"I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it," CNN quoted her as saying in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
Clearly indicating her sexual inclination, the actor went on to say, "You can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview?"
She continued, "I was informed by an old school mentality, which is -- you want to preserve your career, success and productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, they don't like you, date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a 'lesbian,' but you also don't identify as a 'heterosexual.' And people like to know stuff, so what the f*** are you?'"
And due to which, the 29-year old questioned "evolution" and said that we're all becoming "ambiguous" with time.
"I just think we're all kind of getting to a place where -- I don't know, evolution's a weird thing -- we're all becoming incredibly ambiguous," she said.
Not only this, but someone in Hollywood even asked her not to hold her girlfriend's hand in public to get a role in a "Marvel" film.
"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don't want to work with people like that," Stewart revealed. (ANI)

