Kristen Stewart to receive Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart, who rose to fame with the 'Twilight' series, will soon receive the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award.

The 15th Zurich Film Festival will commence from September 26 and will end on October 6.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisers of the film festival made the announcement on Monday.

Praising the actor for opting to work in "artistically engaged indie films" Zurich festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri said, "Although she could have been involved in blockbuster movies after the Twilight series, Stewart has consistently opted for artistically engaged indie films by writers such as Walter Salles, Olivier Assayas, and Ang Lee."

"She succeeded in the difficult balancing act between mainstream and art house in an exemplary way. With her fearless portrayal of Jean Seberg, she once again proves to be one of the most versatile actresses of our generation," the co-directors continued.

The actor along with the filmmaker, Benedict Andrews will be at Zurich for the premiere of her latest flick 'Seberg'. Stewart played the character of Jean Seberg in the political thriller.

Though Kristen Stewart started acting from a young age, the 'Twilight' actor gained popularity in 2002 for her work in 'Panic Room' alongside Jodie Foster.

She is the first American actor to receive Cesar Award in the best-supporting actress category for her work in 'Clouds of Sils Maria'. (ANI)

