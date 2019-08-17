Kristen Wiig is engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Actor Kristen Wiig and longtime boyfriend and actor Avi Rothman are engaged!

However, the couple exchanged rings earlier this year but the news was confirmed on Friday by People. The duo kept their engagement a private affair.

Wiig and Rothman have been together for more than three years but first came into the spotlight when they were spotted together in 2016. They were seen engaged in some PDA in Kauai, Hawaii.

"They're really happy together," a source close to the couple told People.

The two first sparked engagement rumours back in May this year when Wiig was spotted wearing a big ring on her left ring finger at a premiere.

On the work front, Wiig is currently working for her upcoming feature 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' which also stars Annie Mulolo. The two have reunited after writing an Oscar-nominated script for 2011 romantic-comedy 'Bridesmaids'.

The story focuses on two best friends Barb and Star (played by Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small mid-western town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. They soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town. (ANI)

