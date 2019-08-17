Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig is engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman!

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Actor Kristen Wiig and longtime boyfriend and actor Avi Rothman are engaged!
However, the couple exchanged rings earlier this year but the news was confirmed on Friday by People. The duo kept their engagement a private affair.
Wiig and Rothman have been together for more than three years but first came into the spotlight when they were spotted together in 2016. They were seen engaged in some PDA in Kauai, Hawaii.
"They're really happy together," a source close to the couple told People.
The two first sparked engagement rumours back in May this year when Wiig was spotted wearing a big ring on her left ring finger at a premiere.
On the work front, Wiig is currently working for her upcoming feature 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' which also stars Annie Mulolo. The two have reunited after writing an Oscar-nominated script for 2011 romantic-comedy 'Bridesmaids'.
The story focuses on two best friends Barb and Star (played by Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small mid-western town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. They soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:20 IST

Prosecutors submit R. Kelly's hotel, flight records as evidence

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned to prove singer R. Kelly an accused in a case involving racketeering and sexual exploitation of children. They filed a number of documents in the Eastern District of New York to strengthen their case against him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:02 IST

Here's the complete list of upcoming Taylor Swift songs from 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): It seems like Taylor Swift is equally excited for the release of her upcoming album 'Lover' as her fans!

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:57 IST

Prosecutors working to bolster case against Harvey Weinstein

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): The Manhattan district attorney's office is working to strengthen their case against the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:54 IST

Miley, Liam's families urge them to take some time before final decision

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): While Miley Cyrus and husband have decided to parted ways, their families do not accept it and have 'urged them to take some time'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:49 IST

B-town celebrities extend greetings on Navroz

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): As Parsi community celebrates Navroz today that marks the Persian and Iranian New Year, an array of celebrities took to social media to wish their followers on the day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:11 IST

Wendy Williams cancels New Jersey tour stop due to "scheduling conflict"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): American TV host has dropped yet another stop of her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour over "scheduling conflict" with no plan to reschedule as of now.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:56 IST

Brody Jenner still 'best friends' with ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Brody Jenner who called it quits with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month said that he is still 'best friends' with her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

Warner Bros. acquires rights to Bruce Springsteen's 'Western Stars'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's documentary 'Western Stars' has been acquired by Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:57 IST

Zoya Akhtar announces shooting of 'Ghost Stories'

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): As the filming of upcoming Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' has begun, one of the directors helming the project, Zoya Akhtar, on Saturday shared a picture of a clapperboard on her Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:49 IST

Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Suniel, Manna Shetty in NYC

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): The countdown for Rishi Kapoor to return to his home began earlier this month and in the few days left in New York, the veteran received a visit from actor Suniel and wife Manna Shetty.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:23 IST

Here's what happened when Rishi Kapoor met Russian fan

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor isn't popular in India only but also abroad and his latest Twitter post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:56 IST

Heather Locklear ordered to mental facility in police battery case

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Actress Heather Locklear has been sentenced to 30 days in a mental health facility for the cop battery case.

Read More
iocl