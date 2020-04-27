Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler call it quits after 10 years of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], April 27 (ANI): American TV personality Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are calling it quits, after being together for 10 years.

The 33-year-old announced on Sunday via Instagram that she and Cutler have chosen to divorce.

The photo shared by the reality star showed her and Cutler walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

Along with the picture, Cavallari wrote, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."



The 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' star attributed the split to the two "growing apart."

"We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," she concluded.

Cutler also shared a photo on Instagram to make the announcement.

He shared his black-and-white photo with his wife arm in arm, with smiles across their faces.

The caption to the post was the same as on Cavallari's post.



The pair married in 2013 and have shared sons 7-year-old Camden, 5-year-old Jaxon, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor. (ANI)

