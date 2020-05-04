Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler reach temporary child custody agreement

Washington D.C. [USA], May 3 (ANI): American television personality Kristin Cavallari and former footballer Jay Cutler are putting their differences aside for the sake of their children.

According to E!News, For the past week, Kristin and Jay have been butting heads over their current living arrangement, but now a source close to them told that they've finally come to an agreement, albeit temporarily.

The insider shared, "Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce. They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place."

"In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week," the source added.

The source also explained that this arrangement will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the kids will have to move from her home to his every other week, the source explains.

Kristin "should be able to close within a month" on the new residence, the source told.

The insider said that "things between Jay and Kristin will probably get better once she is settled," as the new living arrangement will help to alleviate any tensions between the now exes "since they aren't having to deal with each other as much."

The source furthermore revealed that "Jay agreed to not hole up in the house today as well, which allows the splitting of time with the kids in the marital home, instead of contentiously cohabitating."

The relations between Cavallari and Cutler quickly soured after he "blindsided" her with his divorce filing. (ANI)

