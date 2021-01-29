'KUWTK' final season first look: Khloe Kardashian talks to Tristan Thompson about baby no. 2

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much loved tv series 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians'.

According to E!News, the sneak peek clip looks back at 'iconic KUWTK memories' --from 'Don't be f**king rude!" to Kim Kardashian taking selfies while Khloe Kardashian's on her way to jail - while also teasing what are sure to become life-changing moments.

The clip also showed Khloe and Tristan Thompson as the reality TV star talks about planning a baby.

As per E!News, fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson.

And on the duo being ready to welcome another baby. Khloe says yes. "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," she tells the NBA player in the clip.



And in the clip, before seeing any more of their conversation, the shot changes to another loop. In the clip, Kim can be seen spying on Kourtney and Scott Disick taking a nap together and later telling her sisters all about it.

"They're definitely made for each other," Kendall Jenner says.

"They're supposed to be together," she added.

The clip then shows Kris Jenner as she breaks down while telling the KUWTK camera crew that the show is coming to an end, the momager seemingly begins to regret everything.

"Did we make the right decision by walking away?" she says in a confessional.

As per E!News, the season 20 premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., on E! (ANI)

