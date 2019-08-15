Kyle Chandler stars in Netflix's post-apocalyptic film project

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Emmy winner Kyle Chandler has been roped in to star opposite George Clooney and Felicity Jones in an untitled Netflix's post-apocalyptic film.

Chandler is set to play an astronaut in the film. The movie follows the parallel stories of Clooney, a lonely scientist., reported Deadline.

Mark L. Smith has penned the script based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel 'Good Morning, Midnight.'

Chandler was recently seen in Warner Bros' 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' and will reprise his role in the follow-up, 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' out next year. (ANI)

