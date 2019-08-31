Kyle Richards to return as Lindsey for 'Halloween Kills'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming 'Halloween Kills.'

She appeared as a child artist in original 'Halloween' in 1978 as Lindsey Wallace- one of the kids babysat by the Annie Brackett and Laurie Strode characters.

In the movie, villain Michael Myers has escaped on the night before Halloween, where he attacks high-school student Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

In July, Universal Studios announced that it would release back-to-back 'Halloween' sequel movies that will open in 2020 and 2021. Last year's 'Halloween,' featuring Curtis became the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise at more than USD 250 million worldwide, reported Variety.

The first sequel will be titled 'Halloween Kills' and open on October 16, 2020. 'Halloween Ends' will open a year later on October 15, 2021. Both the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and Curtis will star in the films.

Richards and her sister Kim Richards also starred in the 1977 horror film 'The Car.' She also starred in Tobe Hooper's 'Eaten Alive' and appeared as a nurse on 21 episodes of 'ER'. Richards began appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010. (ANI)

