Actress Kyle Richards
Actress Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards to return as Lindsey for 'Halloween Kills'

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming 'Halloween Kills.'
She appeared as a child artist in original 'Halloween' in 1978 as Lindsey Wallace- one of the kids babysat by the Annie Brackett and Laurie Strode characters.
In the movie, villain Michael Myers has escaped on the night before Halloween, where he attacks high-school student Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.
In July, Universal Studios announced that it would release back-to-back 'Halloween' sequel movies that will open in 2020 and 2021. Last year's 'Halloween,' featuring Curtis became the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise at more than USD 250 million worldwide, reported Variety.
The first sequel will be titled 'Halloween Kills' and open on October 16, 2020. 'Halloween Ends' will open a year later on October 15, 2021. Both the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and Curtis will star in the films.
Richards and her sister Kim Richards also starred in the 1977 horror film 'The Car.' She also starred in Tobe Hooper's 'Eaten Alive' and appeared as a nurse on 21 episodes of 'ER'. Richards began appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lessons to Constance Wu in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is believed to have given lessons in pole-dancing to co-star Constance Wu for the upcoming film 'Hustlers.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:14 IST

Katy Perry's pooch stars in 'Small Talk' music video

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has chosen a rather special one to star in her 'Small Talk' music video and it is none other than her dog Nugget.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:42 IST

Anupam Kher shakes a leg at Jonas Brothers' concert in New York

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher was seen shaking a leg during the concert of 'Happiness Begins' tour of the Jonas Brothers in New York and he also extended thanks to Priyanka Chopra for the invitation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:28 IST

Kristen Stewart confesses feeling presence of late Jean Seberg...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart, who is all set to portray the role of late actor Jean Seberg in her biopic, confessed that she felt the presence of the actor who died by suicide in 1979 after a long struggle with depression, on the films scary set.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's daughters pose for a perfect picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While it is known that Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were friends, their daughters seem to have a good relationship too, going by their social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:37 IST

Dior perfume ad featuring Johnny Depp sparks outrage on social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior is facing backlash on social media after it rolled out the advertisement for its new fragrance which features Johnny Depp and imagery related to the Native American culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:34 IST

Meghan Markle to make her maiden visit to Balmoral

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to make her first visit to Balmoral next week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:34 IST

Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American pop singer Britney Spears bids adieu to her long traces and opted a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.

Read More
iocl