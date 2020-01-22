Kylie and Kim debate over who Kris Jenner loves more in new YouTube video

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in a new makeup video had a debate with sister Kim Kardashian over who their mother Kris Jenner loves more.

The video posted by Kylie is titled 'Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie' and features the two sisters.

It is no secret that Kylie loves doing makeup, but this time she sat down with her elder sister Kim to do her makeup.

"Just posted a new video on my YouTube w my sis @kimkardashian [?][?] watch me do her makeup & answer some of your questions," Kylie posted on Instagram along with a selfie.



According to Kylie and Kim, the two have been wanting to film this video for almost three years, and finally got that chance to make it happen.

The two also answered a few fan questions while Jenner did Kim's makeup.

Throughout the video, West seemed quite candid about her answers, until the topic of who is mom's favourite came in the picture. As Kim asked, "Who do you think mom likes better?" referring to Kylie.

To which the 21-year old replied and said, "I think she likes you better. I think you're her OG, you know."

"The reason I think she likes you better is because..." the Kardashian said before being cut off by her little sister.

"She definitely likes us the same, but if we're being funny. She's like me, and I treat her like the queen of the world," Kylie argued.

Kim couldn't agree more and said, "It's truly that you treat her the most amazing," and put an end to the topic.

Before ending the video, Stormi's mother also revealed that she would be a makeup artist if she wasn't Kylie Jenner. (ANI)

