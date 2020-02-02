Kylie Jenner brings 'Stormi World 2' on daughter's second birthday bash

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 2 (ANI): Bringing the second edition of 'StormiWorld', Kylie Jenner on Saturday celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Stormi Webster.

For celebrating the second birthday of their daughter, Jenner and her ex Scott threw an extravagant bash termed 'Stormi World 2'.



The toddler had a party at an AstroWorld theme park where she had all her favourite cartoon stars from movies including 'Frozen' and 'Trolls'.



The mother and daughter wore well-coordinated matching sequined outfits at the bash.

Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian shared the picture on their Instagram stories of the grand entrance of the party place which was customised as the face of Stormi Webster.



The 22-year-old beauty mogul also created a customised map of the dreamy grand party venue. All party elements including balloons, drink classes bore 'Stormi World' on them.



The magical party had characters human caricatures of characters from 'Frozen' and 'Trolls'. It also had fun-filled adventure rides for Stormi and her little guests.



The grand bash had jugglers, multiple cartoon themed return gifts, soft toys and a separate shopping department with the name of 'Stormi World'.

Guests that honoured the party include Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Baldwin, and John Legend.

Stormi's father who re-united with Kylie for his daughter's birthday shared a picture with Stormi on Instagram and write, "2 Is better than 1 2 might mean more to me than to u 2 things I do to live thru you 2 remember ever thing I do wit u 2 words I say before I leave from u Love u Dad."

Further Stormi's mother also launched the long-awaited Stormi Collection range of Kylie Cosmetics and she also threw a grand party inspired by her collection. (ANI)

