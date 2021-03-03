Kylie Jenner flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in latest Instagram post

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning boomerang as she flaunted her perfect winged eyeliner.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a boomerang in which she focused on her eyes.



In the video, the 23-year-old star is seen perfect makeup look in which she flaunted her unique eyeliner and her luscious locks open, the beauty mogul seemed gorgeous as ever.

Leaving a couple of black heart emoticons in the caption, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channelled her love for makeup and eyeliner.



With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform it garnered more than 2.2 million likes with many drawing comparisons of Jenner's look to that of an Arabian girl.

"Kylies arab today (and a weary face emoticon)," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"giving me very much miss arab commercial vibe," another chimed in.

"Looking arab with the makeup ngl," wrote one fan of the reality TV star.

Quite an active user of social media, the beauty mogul keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Jenner shared an adorable candid picture of daughter Stormi Webster as she posed in front of a luxurious car and captioned it as, "chill days w mommy." (ANI)

