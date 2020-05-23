Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian heat up Instagram with bikini photos

Washington D.C. [USA], May 23 (ANI): American reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are heating up social media.

The half-sisters, on Friday, shared snapshots of themselves sizzling in tiny bikinis on Instagram.

Pictures of Kardashian show the 39-year-old star rocking a leopard-print bikini paired with sneakers while posing on workout equipment.

The SKIMS founder captioned the post, "Quarantine Workout."

[{3f023603-f417-4fa7-a358-c583d62638b7:intradmin/skjejkfljsjdkfjskdjfl.JPG}]

Meanwhile, the world's youngest billionaire, Kylie, posted several photos of herself sitting poolside in a neon green bikini, which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a watch.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her pictures with emojis.

[{4a005931-704b-465b-9d1a-48f274336f03:intradmin/kylieeiiiiiiiiiiii.JPG}]

Back in March, the pair posed together for a swimsuit snapshot, and needless to say that the sisters are no stranger to bikini pics. Kardashian opted for a black string bikini and Jenner chose a nude-coloured off-the-shoulder bathing suit.

Kardashian captured the snap."Yin [and] Yang."

Of late, both Jenner and Kardashian have been keeping fans updated on what they've been doing amid the COVID-19 quarantine via their social media pages.

According to Fox News, in March, Jenner donated USD 1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19, and the money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, was to be used to purchase the personal protective equipment desperately needed during this trying time.(ANI)

