Kylie Jenner may bring back reality show 'Life of Kylie'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): American media personality Kylie Jenner is considering bringing back the reality show 'Life of Kylie' for a new season.

A source told Us Weekly that the offer to bring back the show is on the table from E!

On February 22, Jenner tweeted, "What show should I start?" and one of the fans replied with a GIF, "Start shooting season 2 of Life of Kylie."

To which the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star retweeted the GIF, and said, "Should I really?"

Airing in August 2017, 'Life of Kylie' was a reality TV show that followed the life of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her famous friends. The show also showcased Kylie struggling with her life in the spotlight and juggling her many different business ventures.

However, in September 2017 the TV show didn't last and came to an abrupt end after only being on for one month. (ANI)

