Kylie Jenner personifies beauty with sizzling sunkissed pictures

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Tuesday (local time) treated her fans by sharing a couple of sizzling sun-kissed pictures as she posed amid a dreamy location.

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hoped on to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures in which she personified beauty.

The pictures see Jenner clad in a peach bikini as she stunningly posed for the camera. With her black luscious locks open, the make up mogul is seen sporting a peachy makeup while she stunningly poses.



Jenner captioned the picture in Spanish, "sol solecito calientame un poquito." (meaning --sunny sun warm me a little."



In another post, the 23-year-old star is seen posing nearby swimming pool, the picture shows a mesmerising view of the horizon.



Jenner also put across a video that shows a setting sun, and a beautiful view of her condo as she walks in to enter into her room.



Along with the post, she wrote, " dreamy."



Celebrity followers Venessa Hudgens and more than 4 million fans liked the posts over the photo-sharing platform.



Many left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section as they adored the pictures of the Kylie Cosmetics owner. (ANI)





