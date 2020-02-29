Kylie Jenner posts romantic throwback with ex-Travis Scott

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 29 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has shared a slew of loved-up throwback snaps with ex-Travis Scott from her 2017 game night date.

Kylie's cryptic caption left fans scratching their heads even harder as she wrote: "It's a mood" across pictures shared on her Instagram stories.







Last Sunday, the American media personality posted a picture herself in Travis' trainers. The picture featured Kylie travelling in a private jet.



Kylie began dating the rapper not long after ending a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga in 2017.

The pair, who share two-year-old daughter Stormi, split in October 2019 but have been keeping fans guessing about a rumoured reconciliation as on Monday Kylie and Travis were seen getting along well at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills for a family outing with their daughter. (ANI)

