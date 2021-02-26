Kylie Jenner reminisces about her food cravings while being pregnant with daughter Stormi

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): American reality star Kylie Jenner on Thursday (local time) took a trip down memory lane and revealed the food she used to crave for during labor with daughter Stormi.

The makeup mogul hopped on to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening (local time) and posted a short video clip that features her dining with Caitlyn Jenner.

According to People Magazine, in the first story, she zoomed in on a bread basket from a Los Angeles-based restaurant 'Craig's' and said, "Fun fact, Craig's in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one."

"This is what I craved my whole labor and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi," she added.

In another story, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was seen enjoying cocktails with Caitlyn.

The 23-year-old star is often seen unveiling the never-before-shared from her pregnancy with her now-3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

People Magazine reported that in 2018, a few days after she gave birth to her first child with Travis Scott, she disclosed some of the food she indulged in over the time span of nine months.



She told that she couldn't resist eating at her favourite fast food joints, one of which was burgers from 'In-N-Out'. "I used to go to the popular fast-food franchise and ordered a double cheeseburger and fries," she revealed to her doctor while being at an appointment to check up on her and her daughter's health.

Kylie also participated in a Twitter question and answer session with fans, where she further opened up about her pregnancy.

People Magazine quoted that when a fan asked her "What was the first thing you ate after giving birth?", Kylie shared, "the bread from Craig's! I had it waiting for me lol."

In another tweet, a fan asked about the unique pregnancy cravings she had during the time she was carrying Stormi. To which she replied, "Eggos!!! I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven't had one since I had her. So strange! Lol."

Earlier, on daughter Stormi's third birthday, the reality TV star had shared a super adorable clip of her daughter. The sweet video featured her tiny tot's growth over the years.

Kylie shares Stormi with ex and rapper husband Travis Scott. In October, a source told People magazine, that Kylie and Travis are not back together but are happy co-parenting Stormi.

"There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they are even openly affectionate. But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship," the source said at the time. (ANI)

