Kylie Jenner reminisces pregnancy days with throwback baby bump picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner shared a throwback picture showing off her baby bump when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster.

The 22-year-old reality TV star took a trip down the memory lane as she reminisced her pregnancy days with the caption, "Throwback... pregnant with my baby girl. I can't believe my daughter will be two soon.."



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' sported a black crop top and maroon sweatpants. The star mentioned in the post that she couldn't believe her daughter will be two-year-old soon.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott">Travis Scott on February 1, 2018. Jenner kept her pregnancy secret from fans and only confirmed it on social media after the birth of her first child.

According to People magazine, Kylie, following her pregnancy, stated in an Instagram post, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

Jenner also threw an epic amusement park-themed party for Stormi's first birthday, last year. (ANI)

