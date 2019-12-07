Kylie Jenner shares adorable snowboarding videos of daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): American media personality and model Kylie Jenner has just shared several adorable videos of her daughter Stormi snowboarding.

In the first video shared by Kylie, her 22-month-old daughter Stormi is seen rocking a white snowsuit, pink helmet and snowboard is being pulled along on her snowboard, while mom, Jenner cheers her on.

The proud mama gushed over her kid as "Yay! Good girl!" Stormi is then seen waving off to the distance.

The next clip featured Stormi, this time sans goggles. She is sliding along on her board by herself before being caught in the arms of an instructor.

Jenner captioned the post as "I can't handle this." To which fans gushed about the video and termed them as "too cute."

Jenner's elder sisters -- Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, also couldn't take the cuteness of the clips, with Kim writing: "Stop!!!!! I cannot handle this" and Kourtney saying: "I can not either." (with a heart emoticon)

Meanwhile, other Hollywood celebs and models couldn't stop themselves from commenting.

Model Bella Hadid wrote: "OMG I CANNOT HANDLE. THIS IS HEAVEN SHE IS HEAVEN" and Hailey Bieber said, "Dying over here."

The reality star has been sharing photos from Stormy's "first snow trip," including several of the mother-daughter duo on the mountain. (ANI)

