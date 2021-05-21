Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are back together, but in open relationship

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Friendly exes and American stars Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together after reigniting dating rumours, but it is not exclusive and will be following an open relationship rule, according to close sources to the couple.

The cat is finally out of the bag now! Kylie and Travis who are parents to 3-year-old Stormi have been spotted spending quite a quality time together in the recent past, since the two broke up in 2019.

Their reunion rumours started going rounds when Kylie flew to Miami to celebrate Travis's 30th birthday party.



Sources with direct knowledge and connection to both the stars told TMZ that they have "rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they are also free to date other people".

The sources further revealed that ever since the duo parted their ways in 2019, Travis has been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle but he also wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit.

Earlier, TMZ reported that the duo took their daughter, Stormi, to Disneyland Tuesday, adding to all the recent signs that they have recoinciled. (ANI)

