Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott co-parenting Stormi for Christmas

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 18 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott will be co-parenting daughter Stormi Webster, during this holiday season as they are planning to spend Christmas together as a family, however, the development may not reflect a change in their relationship status.

According to TMZ, Kylie and Travis are celebrating Christmas together as a family because both parents want to be there for Stormi when she opens presents on Christmas morning.

Stormi, the toddler who will turn two-year-old this February, is getting old enough to understand the holiday's importance, and Kylie and Travis want to make it super special for her by being together as a unit.

Despite spending plenty of time together during their break up, Kylie and Travis are still not back as a couple.

Earlier, Travis has been living together with Kylie, and Jenner also took Stormi to his music festival in Houston.

The trio, Kylie, Travis and the kid had also spent the Thanksgiving together.

As per sources, their Thanksgiving was super chill and fun, and they're planning to get the good vibes again on Christmas.

On Tuesday, Kylie was also spotted wearing an 'Astroworld' shirt (name of Travis' album and tour) which clears that they are on good terms. (ANI)

