Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria quits to become influencer

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Beauty Mogul and American television personality Kylie Jenner's close friend and ex-assistant Victoria Villarroel quit her job to focus on her own career.

US Weekly reported that Victoria has decided to become an influencer however it seemed the two remain on good terms as Victoria shared a snap of herself with Kylie and Yris Palmer on her Instagram account.



"Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close. Kylie doesn't have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive, " the source further added.

Victoria also gave a message to her followers through her Instagram story that read, "you guys! lol don't believe everything you read please! this story is false. I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends. We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year!



Further, she praised Kylie of being one of her best friends and, also mentioned that their relationship has grown even stronger with time.

"Now let's focus our time and energy on other things! a lot is happening in the world right now," she added. (ANI)