Kylie Jenner's upcoming collaboration with daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner gave a teaser of her new upcoming collection of Kylie Cosmetics along with a sneak-peak at a product named after her daughter Stormi.

According to People magazine, the 22-year media personality shared a picture of Stormi on Instagram who can be seen looking at a spread of colour swatches labelled 'Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection 2020">Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection 2020.'



Kylie captioned the photograph, "coming soon.. [?]."

The photo disclosed a product named after her daughter with pink packaging covered with colourful butterflies.

To which one of her sisters Khloe Kardashian commented, 'Cutest.'

It's kind of out there that Stormi would be making her own lip kit, considered how much she loves playing with makeup which can be seen through Kylie's social media.

In an 'Offical Kylie Office Tour' video posted by Kylie on her youtube channel, revealed that little Stormi spends plenty of time with her mom at her workplace.

Kylie in the youtube video said: "Stormi does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we're here all the time. She'll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here."

Keeping up with Kardashian star further mentioned that little Stormi motivates her each and every day to work harder and become a better person. (ANI)

