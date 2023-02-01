'La Brea' renewed for another season

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): NBC's 'La Brea' has been renewed for season 3.

According to Variety, the announcement precedes the start of the show's second season, which had its last original episode air in November.

The show "follows an epic family adventure as a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primaeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive," according to the official logline.



The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chike Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

The show's creator, executive producer, and showrunner is David Applebaum. Additionally executive producing are Avi Nir, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Adam Davidson.

In collaboration with Keshet Studios, Universal Television produces films with Matchbox Pictures of Australia.

This is NBC's most recent instance of a series renewal. The network previously revealed that 'Quantum Leap' will return for a second season. The drama series 'The Irrational' is one of the shows that NBC has already ordered for the upcoming season. (ANI)

