LA County DA's office withdraws sexual assault suit against Kevin Spacey

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): A month after one of the accusers involved in American actor-producer Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case was found dead, the case against him has been officially dropped by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Christina Buckley, the head deputy in the D.A.'s sex crimes unit on Monday formally dropped the case, reported Variety.

The accuser who was a massage therapist had alleged that the 'House of Cards' actor forced him to grab his genitals and also attempted to kiss him earlier at a private residence in Malibu in October 2016.

The accuser filed the claims later in July 2018 to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The matter was in review since then.

Accuser's civil attorney, who filed the suit against the actor brought his client's death in light and informed Spacey's lawyers in September.

"During the course of the investigation, the victim passed away. The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined," the accuser's attorney wrote in a declination report.

Earlier in September, Spacey got out of another legal situation where criminal charges were dropped against him in Nantucket, Mass.

He pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery, and prosecutors withdrew charges after the accuser -- a teenage busboy -- stopped cooperating. (ANI)

