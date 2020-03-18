Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid share their 'quarantine mood' pictures

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): As the outbreak of coronavirus leaves celebrities homebound, many of them including singers Lady Gaga and supermodel Gigi Hadid are sharing insights from their quarantine on social media.

Lady Gaga on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the details of her sixth day of quarantine by sharing a picture with her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

She explained in the caption that she is spending the day by playing video games and cards and taking care of herself and her boyfriend.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving," she captioned the post.

"#selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it's ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world," she added.

Alternatively, supermodel Gigi Hadid also shared a picture that she captioned 'Quarantine mood' in which she is seen posing.

"Quarantine mood ... post-disinfecting all doorknobs in the house, thinking about all other surfaces still at-risk," Hadid wrote in the caption.

Globally, 184,976 people have been infected, while 7,529 have died from COVID-19, as per the latest available data on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. (ANI)

