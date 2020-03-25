Lady Gaga postpones release of 'Chromatica' due to coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Posting a long letter on Instagram on Tuesday, singer Lady Gaga has announced that she is postponing the release of her new album 'Chromatica' due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 33-year-old singer started the letter by asking people if they are safe and social distancing by staying at home.

"First of all, I wont to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I'm thinking of you all," the musician's letter read.

"I wanted to tell you that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatic. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon," she said.

After announcing a push-back of her much-awaited album the singer then threw light on the tough times that the world is currently battling.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," said Lady Gaga.

"I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together... I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon! Chromatics is still very much on the way and I can't wait," she added.

She ended the note by asking people to stay home and stay kind with each other in the testing times.

"I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times. I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time," said the 'Shallow' singer.

"And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can't wait to be dancing with you all!" she added.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive for it. (ANI)



