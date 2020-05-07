Lady Gaga reveals new release date for 'Chromatica'

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Singer Lady Gaga on Wednesday said that her latest album 'Chromatica' will be out on May 29, nearly a month after announcing its postponement due to coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old singer took to Twitter to make the announcement with regard to her sixth studio album.

"The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29," she tweeted.

The original release date of the album was April 10.

Earlier in March, the 'Shallow' singer had announced that she is postponing the release of the much-awaited album as she felt that it's not right to release it at a time when the world is fighting against a pandemic. (ANI)

