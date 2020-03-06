Lady Gaga shares adorable selfie with her 'Stupid Love' Michael Polansky

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 6 (ANI): Lady Gaga shared an adorable selfie with boyfriend Michael Polansky in which the couple is seen posing alongside each other during a recent romantic rendezvous.

The 33-year-old songstress can be seen sharing a sweet embrace along with Polansky as they jet-set to their destination. In the selfie shared on Instagram, Gaga is seen sporting pink hair and a fierce black cat-eye, and captioned it aptly, connecting it to the latest album 'Stupid Love' and wrote, "I've got a STUPID love," with a pink heart emoji.



According to E!News, the 'A star is born' singer first sparked romance rumours in January, when she was spotted kissing a 'mystery man' at a New Year's Eve party. Then, they made their relationship public when he joined her in Miami ahead of the singer's AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show.

The pair packed on the PDA and further confirmed that they were an item as they soaked up in the sun while lounging on the hotel balcony.

As per a source to E!News, "Gaga and Michael are opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her." The insider also mentioned that the computer science graduate is catching the feelings for Gaga, and noted, "He definitely cares a lot about Gaga."

Her sixth studio album 'Chromatica' will be coming in April, and with a new love on the brain, Gaga seems to ready to move into the next chapter of her life. (ANI)

