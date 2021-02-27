Lady Gaga's bulldogs are back home

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): American pop star Lady Gaga's beloved French bulldogs have been returned to the star on Saturday (local time) after a robbery incident that took place earlier this week.

According to TMZ, two of the star's beloved pet dogs named Koji and Gustav were returned to the Los Angeles police by a local woman.

As per reports, the Grammy Award winner's dog walker was shot in the chest when he was walking with three of the star's pet dogs. The robbers took two dogs and fled the scene. The third dog was rescued by the officers of the area.



Law enforcement sources told TMZ that "A woman returned the dogs on Friday night to an LAPD station. The dogs were unharmed and have been reunited with Gaga's team."

The 'Rain On Me' star cried 'tears of joy' when she got the news, reported the sources close to the songstress.

Lady Gaga, who was in Rome working on a new movie at the time, offered USD 500,000 for the dogs' return. Now after the reunion, it is still unclear when the woman will be rewarded the same. (ANI)

