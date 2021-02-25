Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot, 2 of her Bulldogs stolen after robbery

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot in the chest and has been hospitalised on Wednesday night (local time). Two of the pop star's French bulldogs have also been stolen after the robbery incident.

A reporter for Lady Gaga from Italy released an official statement confirming that the two dogs, were the singer's French Bulldogs named Koji and Gustav and the victim was Gaga's dog walker.

According to a statement given by Los Angeles police to People magazine, the incident took place at 9:40 Wednesday night.



As per reports, the dog walker was walking with three of the star's pet dogs when a gunman shot him once in the chest. The robbers took two dogs and fled the scene. The third dog was rescued by the officers of the area.

Gaga has also offered reward money of USD 500,000 for information about the dogs.

Her reporter in a statement said, "Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com." (ANI)

