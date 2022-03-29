Lady Gaga's sweet moment with Liza Minnelli during Oscars 2022 wins the internet

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): While Oscars 2022 may be remembered for Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapping incident, a tender moment between veteran star Liza Minnelli and actor-singer Lady Gaga is melting hearts, with many praising the 'House of Gucci' actor for her kindness towards Minnelli.

During this year's Oscars ceremony, Gaga and Minnelli, who was in a wheelchair, took the stage to present the final award of the evening for Best Picture, which was bagged by Apple TV Plus' 'CODA'.

Minnelli received a standing ovation from the audience, and Gaga joined in applauding the 76-year-old star.

"Oh! That's so exciting!" the legendary star said.

"Do you see that? The public, they love you," Gaga said as they began to introduce the nominees for the Best Picture award. But when the veteran star appeared to stumble on her line delivery, Gaga gracefully helped her with the cue card and even held her hand to show her support for the 76-year-old actor.

Minnelli sorted through her notes and said, "I don't understand," Gaga told her, "I got it."

Giving the spotlight to Minnelli and calling her "the true show-business legend," Gaga said, "Good evening. You know how I love working with legends, and I'm honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true show-business legend."

The 'Chromatica' singer noted that Minnelli was "celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret," and filled in when Minnelli seemed to falter during her introductory remarks.

"She is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar award-winning actress Liza Minnelli," Gaga said and then gave Minnelli a nod of support to say her lines.

"Throughout tonight we've seen highlights of the ten best nomi- you know, nominated for Best Picture Awards," Minnelli laughed as she attempted to present the award. Gaga bent down and said to Liza, "I got you," to which she replied, "I know."

After the nominees for Best Picture were announced, Minnelli said, "Hi everybody! I'm so happy to be here, especially with you. I'm your biggest fan."



Minnelli then announced 'CODA' as the winner, marking the moment that Apple's indie movie with a mostly deaf cast made history as the first streaming movie to claim the film industry's top honour.

Gaga and Minnelli's sweet moment has struck a chord with netizens. Twitter is flooded with fan reactions, with many people lauding Gaga for her kind and caring nature.

One user tweeted, "Lady Gaga telling Liza Minnelli "I got you" on stage at the Academy Awards in an industry and society that so rarely takes care of its older women. My heart needed that. One day I hope someone will be there to say "I got you" too."



Another one wrote, "The class, kindness and glowing #respect Lady Gaga showed toward Liza Minnelli made up for a lot about this nutty evening, and I promise you I will have a soft spot for Gaga for the rest of my life."



"The best moment of the Oscars was Lady Gaga & Liza Minelli. Gaga amazingly supportive, complimentary & sweet with a nervous Minelli. That's the memory I'll take from it. That kindness deserves so much more attention," another tweet read.



A user wrote, "On a different night, Lady Gaga whispering "I got you" and Liza Minelli saying "I know" would be the story that stuck with people."



The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. The ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. (ANI)

