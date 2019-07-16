Lakeith Stanfield to star in 'Notes from a Young Black Chef' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor-rapper Lakeith Stanfield is all set to star in the adaptation of American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi's memoir titled 'Notes from a Young Black Chef'.

The script of the memoir co-written by Joshua David Stein will be penned by Randy McKinnon and the film will be produced by Stephen Love, reported Variety.

Stanfield along with Colin Stark will be executive producing the film.

The story follows Onwuachi's journey from his childhood in the Bronx to opening a fine-dining restaurant in Washington D.C. at age 26.

The story chronicled the extreme ups and downs of his path to becoming a chef in a mostly white, elitist industry, including financing his first catering business by selling candy on the subway, appearing on "Top Chef," and his first restaurant, Shaw Bijou in D.C., closing just 11 weeks after its opening.

Apart from this, Stanfield will also be seen alongside Issa Rae in the romantic drama 'The Photograph' which will hit the theatres next year on Valentine's Day. The film focuses on intertwining love stories.

Stanfield recently starred in 'Sorry to Bother You', also featuring Tessa Thompson.

His other credits include 'Atlanta', 'Get Out', and 'Short Term 12'. (ANI)

